Area Communities Receive Art Grants

Two area communities are receiving grants from Arts Midwest.

In association with the Indiana Arts Commission, Arts Midwest announced Thursday the awarding of ten grants totaling $29,225 to Indiana communities as part of the Rural Indiana Performance Fund.

Mitchell Opera House in Mitchell out of Lawrence is receiving a $3,000 grant. Musician Mark Wills will present a public concert. The audience will be encouraged to stay after the show and meet directly with the artist. Mark has been to the Mitchell Opera House in the past and has done meet-and-greet events lasting hours to ensure that he got to meet everyone who wanted to speak with him.

Pied Piper Productions in Salem out of Washington County is also receiving a $3,000 grant. Pied Piper Children’s Theatre is unique in its community as it offers opportunities to young people not provided by other organizations. The theatre is the sole gateway through which students access cultural and educational experiences that open their minds to a larger world. This grant will bring professional storyteller and Salem-native AJ Clauss to town to provide one of those opportunities.

The Rural Indiana Performance Fund, a partnership between Arts Midwest and the Indiana Arts Commission, engages people in meaningful experiences with the fine arts of dance, music, theater or musical theater, and other performing art forms throughout rural Indiana.