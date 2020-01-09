Birdseye Granted $500,000 to Build New Fire Station; Other Local Communities Also Receiving Grants

Three local communities will be receiving federal grant funding to help with different projects, including Birdseye, Chandler, and Washington.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced today that 21 rural Hoosier communities will receive more than $12.3 million in federal grant funding,

Included was the Town of Birdseye, who will be receiving $500,000 to build a new fire station. The new 5,150 square foot station will provide an increase of 1,691 square feet and will include HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems as well as a large concrete pad on the east side of the building to pull the vehicles out of the building.

Also included was the City of Washington, which was awarded $700,000 for wastewater system improvements. The project will replace the wastewater treatment plant maintenance building. It will house the newly required chemical feed system along with new chemical storage and pumps.

Finally, the town of Chandler will be awarded $600,000 for drainage improvements. This project will install two stormwater detention facilities to offset the burden on the existing stormwater infrastructure. The proposed work for both facilities will include approximately 3.9 acres of clearance, 3,550 cubic yards of stripping, 9,350 cubic yards of excavation and two new outlet structures along with erosion control and seeding.