Bonnie Renee Lawrence, age 55, of Birdseye, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in the emergency room of Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

She was born May 9, 1964, in Huntingburg, to Wendell and Elsie Lee (Andry) Wright. Bonnie had worked as social worker, a CNA at Memorial Hospital and was a homemaker. She was a member of Birdseye Christian Church where she played piano for many years.

She is survived by her children: Laura N. Lawrence, Megan R. Lawrence and Austin Lawrence all of Birdseye, and Cole (Gabby) Lawrence of Boonville; her parents, Wendell and Elsie Lee Wright of Birdseye; and 3 grandchildren, Quincy Verkamp, Anslee Lawrence and Cash Lawrence.

Funeral services for Bonnie Renee Lawrence will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.S.T., Monday, January 6, 2020, at Nass and Son Funeral Home with burial to follow at Andry Cemetery in Birdseye. Pastor Ron Hickman will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son Funeral Home from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5; and also on Monday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00p.m.. Memorials may be made for family wishes. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com .