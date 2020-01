A six-year-old girl is dead after a tree fell on her in Warrick County.

Warrick County Sheriff deputies responded to reports about a tree falling on a child in the 1300 block of Maple Grove Road at around 2:38 this afternoon.

Deputies say the girl, identified as 6-year-old Elliana Cobb of Boonville, died at the scene, despite rescue efforts.

The incident is still under investigation by the Warrick County Coroner’s Office.