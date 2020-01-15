Brenda Sermersheim recognized with Indiana SWCD Supervisor of the Year Award

A local official is getting recognized on a state level.

Brenda Sermersheim was presented with the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Districts Supervisor of the Year award at the Indiana SWCD Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Sermersheim has filled the chairman supervisor role for Dubois County since 2012 and is the first and only woman to do so.

She’s also an agri/retail banking officer and Vice President of Agricultural Banking for German American Bank.

Sermersheim works with landowners in the county by coordinating assistance from available sources and finding locally driven solutions to conserve land, water, forests, wildlife, and related natural resources.

She has been instrumental in growing the Dubois County staff to eight members.

While under her leadership, the part-time technical and clerical support positions were upgraded to full time.

Sermersheim currently resides on her husband’s family farm in Dubois County.

She’s an active participant in Farm Bill programs on her own family’s farm in Perry County.

Sermersheim is a former member and president of the Kiwanis Club of Holland, former treasurer for the Dubois County 4-H Council, on the Dubois County Habitat for Humanity selection committee, and a member of the St. Anthony 800 Club and St. Anthony Catholic Church.

She was also recognized twice as an Athena Leadership Award Finalist.