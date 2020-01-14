Charlene Y. Bachman, age 84 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:56 p.m. on , 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Charlene was born in Jasper, Indiana on , 1935, to Marc V. and Gladys M. (Waddell) Judy. She married Thomas J. Bachman on , 1956, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, IN, and their St. Ann’s Sodality. As a devout Catholic, who had deep and unwavering faith in God and Holy Mother Mary, she loved going to mass, praying the rosary, and praying for family and friends.

Charlene was a childcare provider for 53 years, but it was more than just a job. She consistently gave her gifts of teaching and patience to the children, and it gave much to her in return. Throughout the years she has kept close ties with many of the children and their parents.

She enjoyed reading current news as well as following Cardinals baseball and Colts football with her husband and grandkids. Above all, however, Charlene enjoyed sharing time with family. She was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren, always putting their needs above her own…serving and giving to the utmost. This gave her great joy!

Charlene will be missed beyond what she could have ever imagined, as she was an exceptional role model of humility, consistent love and faith in God.

Surviving are her husband, Thomas J. Bachman of Jasper, one son, Steve J. Bachman (Sara), Washington, IN, three daughters, Donna Deen , Jasper, Linda McNeel (Douglas), Madison, WI, Shari L. Weidenbenner (Tim), Ireland, five grandchildren, Andrea Weidenbenner-Beemer, Sophie Weidenbenner, Sam Weidenbenner, Lauren McNeel, Andrew McNeel, and one brother, John C. Judy (Betty), Jasper, and one brother-in-law, Robert Motto, Sullivan, IN.

Preceding her in death was one sister, Vera Lee Motto.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Charlene Y. Bachman will be held at 11 a.m. on , 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass time on at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

