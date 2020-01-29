Cindy Ledbetter running for District 75 state representative

A Warrick County councilmember is running for state representative in District 75.

District 75 includes most of Warrick, Southern Pike, and southwestern Spencer counties.

Nurse Practitioner, Cindy Ledbetter, is running for the Republican seat, currently held by State Representative Ron Bacon, who is not seeking re-election.

Ledbetter joins Attorney Rick Martin, who is also a Republican, and Democrat John Hurley in the race for the seat.