City of Huntingburg Picking Up Christmas Trees

The City of Huntingburg Street Department is picking up Christmas trees for town residents on Fridays.

This service starts today and continues on January 10, January 17th, January 24th, and January 31st.

Christmas trees must be placed by the curb, and residents are required to call the City Hall at (812) 683-2211 by Wednesday, January 29th.

For more information, contact the Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812) 683-2211.