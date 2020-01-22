Colorado Woman Arrested in Gibson County on DUI Charges

A Colorado woman was arrested in Gibson County yesterday on DUI charges.

O n January 21, 2020, at 12:47 p.m, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a hit and run accident in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store located at 320 S Main St in Princeton.

Upon arriving in the area Officers from the Princeton Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office located all persons involved in the accident and began a roadside investigation. While speaking with 47-year-old Alise Gates of Calhan, Colorado, Deputy Michael Rose detected the odor of alcohol coming from Ms. Gates who was the driver of the White 2004 GMC Yukon who allegedly fled from the scene. At that point, Deputy Rose began a roadside DUI investigation.

At the conclusion of his investigation, Deputy Rose placed Ms. Gates into custody and transported her to the Gibson County Jail. Upon arriving at the Gibson County Jail Ms. Gates was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. She remains in custody on a $1300 bond.