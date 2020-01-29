Crawford County Correctional Officers Find Man Dead in Jail Cell; Suicide Labeled Cause of Death

An inmate was found dead in a Crawford County Jail on Sunday.

According to county officials, correctional officers were made aware of an attempted suicide in the B-Block of the jail.

Police say the inmate, identified as William Trobaugh, was found unresponsive in his cell with clothing wrapped around his neck.

Despite rescue efforts, Trobaugh was pronounced dead in the cell.

Officials say an investigation is underway.

No other information is being released at this time.