Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Dangerous Man; Warns NOT to Approach

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man but warns that he may be armed and dangerous.
22-year-old Austin Wilson is wanted for questioning in connection with armed robbery. He is believed to be driving a Ford F-Series truck and is believed to be armed and dangerous.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department says that if you see this man, do not approach him. Instead, call the Crawford County Dispatch at 812-338-3616.
