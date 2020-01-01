Dale man facing OWI and Public Intoxication charges

A Dale man is facing charges after calling 911 several times.

The Jasper Police responded to the Third Avenue and Liberty Street intersection around 4:30 this morning.

Police say 36-year-old Jesse Aaron Myers called 911 several times, saying he was lost.

Police found him standing in the middle of the intersection when they arrived.

Myers told officers he had been drinking at bars, and could not find his orange moped.

Police brought Myers to the station, where his blood alcohol content tested .102.

Myers was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with OWI and Public Intoxication.

The moped was later located at the intersection of Third Avenue and State Road 162 and towed away by Luegers Motors.