Dan Fritch Named Hofmarschall for 42nd Strassenfest; Strassenfest’s Theme To Celebrate Vincennes University Jasper

At a recent meeting of the Jasper Strassenfest Committee, the following theme was chosen for the 2020, 42nd annual Jasper Strassenfest to be held July 30th to August 2nd in and around downtown Jasper: “Celebrating Jasper’s Commitment to Higher Education: VU Jasper’s 50th Anniversary”.

This theme was chosen to accentuate and celebrate the fact that VU Jasper has been a local institution of higher learning for fifty years. The official 2020 Strassenfest Logo and Button is still in the design phase at this time but should be completed and released to the public in the next few weeks.

The Strassenfest Committee has also chosen the “Hofmarschall” or “Grand Marshall” for the 2020, 42nd annual Jasper Strassenfest. To coincide with the chosen theme, the committee felt it was a fitting choice to name local VUJ Alumnus, and current President of the VUJ Foundation Board of Directors, Dan Fritch, as the person to represent Vincennes University Jasper as the 2020 Strassenfest Hofmarschall. As Strassenfest Hofmarschall, in addition to attending several Strassenfest events and activities, Dan will speak briefly at opening ceremonies on Thursday, July 30th and will lead the Strassenfest Parade on Sunday, August 2nd.

A lifelong Jasper resident and proud VUJ Alumnus, Dan is co-owner and COO of Matrix Integration, a Jasper based, strategic IT infrastructure partner for more than 1000 businesses across Indiana and beyond. Dan has a passion for making his community a better place through many volunteer roles. He believes in living life by the values of respect, integrity, accountability, honesty and teamwork. He is the Chartered Organization Representative for St. Joseph Church Boy Scouts Troop 182 and serves on the Lincoln Heritage District Distinguished Citizens Award Committee. He serves on the St. Joseph Parish Finance Committee and Weekly TV Mass Production Team and is a previous parish picnic co-chairperson. He has served on the Jasper Chamber Action Team and was the Chamber’s 2016 President’s Excellence Award recipient.

The Strassenfest Committee would also like to announce that sponsorship request letters will be mailed soon. Past sponsors of the Strassenfest are encouraged to watch their mail for these letters and respond as quickly as possible. Sponsorship funds go toward bringing a high-quality festival at no cost to attendees. All cash and in-kind sponsors are listed in the events and activities program booklet. If you do not receive a sponsorship request letter and would like to find out how you can become a sponsor of the Jasper Strassenfest, contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866.

New features at this year’s Strassenfest will include a festival half-pot drawing with a guaranteed minimum payout of $5000.00 to the winner. Ticket sales will begin July sixth at the Chamber of Commerce office and will be available for purchase during festival hours at a downtown square location. Proceeds from the half-pot will go towards the Dubois County Scholastic Excellence Award Scholarships to benefit Dubois County students attending VU Jasper as well as other improvements to the Jasper Strassenfest. Make plans now to attend the 2020, 42nd annual, Jasper Strassenfest, July 30th to August 2nd in and around downtown Jasper. For more information about the 2020 Jasper Strassenfest activities and events contact the Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866, visit www.jasperstrassenfest.org or follow us on Facebook.