Debra May Duvall, age 44, of Loogootee, Indiana, entered into eternal rest at 7:38 a.m. on , 2020, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Debra was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1975, to John E. and Louise (Schnarr) Freyberger. She married Douglas A. Duvall on , 1996, in Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

She graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1994, and then went on to graduate from Vincennes University with an Associate’s Degree in teaching and the University of Southern Indiana, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in teaching.

Debra was a teacher and school bus driver for Barr-Reeve schools.

She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville and a member of the VFW Post # 673 Auxiliary in Jasper. Debra taught school at Christ Lutheran Church in the nursery for 14 years and served several years on the church council. Debra loved children and they all loved her; they were drawn to her and her caring personality. She was a true friend to every child.

She loved being outdoors, playing cards, fishing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

Debra was a beloved mother and wife, survived by her husband Doug Duvall, Loogootee, IN, her son Michael Duvall, and companion, Brooklyn Allen, Loogootee, IN, her daughter, Adriana (Ryan) Bittorf, Loogootee, IN, her sister, Michelle (Jason) Davis, Loogootee, IN, her brother, John Michael (Lindsey) Freyberger, Washington, IN, her mother Louise Freyberger, Loogootee, IN, and five nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her father, John Freyberger, grandparents, John W. and Florence Freyberger and Clyde and Amy Schnarr, and one nephew John Carter Freyberger.

Funeral services for Debra May Duvall will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in Haysville Community Cemetery in Haysville, Indiana. Pastor Tim Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on , 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, and one hour before services from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church on .

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church fund for the new doors or to Barr-Reeve Scholarship Fund.

www.becherkluesner.com Online condolences may be made at