Dogs find forever home after spending 500 days in shelter

A doggie duo is finally in their forever home after spending nearly 500 days in a shelter.

Sydney and Rio were found abandoned in Jasper in August of 2018 and taken to the Dubois County Humane Society.

The bonded pair was officially adopted on Saturday by Jan Hobbs of Saint Anthony.

Hobbs tells us why she decided to rescue them.

The Humane Society held a special ceremony on Saturday before sending Sydney and Rio off with their new owner.

Staff lined the walk from the shelter’s doors to the car, blowing bubbles and saying their goodbyes.

At the end of the ceremony, Hobbs and the staff decided to take a group picture with the dogs.

Although Sydney and Rio have a forever home, there are still other cats and dogs waiting to find theirs. To see all of these furry friends, please head to duboiscountyhumane.org.