Dubois County Community Foundation and Memorial Hospital Offer Scholarships

The Dubois County Community Foundation and Memorial Hospital Foundation are teaming up to offer various medical scholarship opportunities.

Applicants are required to complete a scholarship application and return it to the Memorial Hospital Foundation office by March 1st.

Applications are available at the Memorial Foundation Office at 709 West 9th Street in Jasper and online at mhhcc.org.

Scholarship recipients will be selected by a committee made of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center staff who are designated by Memorial Hospital.

This committee will include but is not limited to the Executive Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Vice President of Patient Services, and a minimum of one Patient Services Director from the Hospital.

For more information about these scholarship opportunities, contact the Executive Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation, Mike Jones at (812)-996-8426 or by email at mjones@mhhcc.org .