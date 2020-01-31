Dubois County Museum To Host History of Dubois County Agriculture

An evening of Dubois County’s history will be shared next month.

A program entitled the Story of Dubois County Agriculture with speaker Lee Bilderback will be held on February 12th at 6:30 pm at the Dubois County Museum. This will be an evening of conversation about the rich and diverse history of local farming.

Bilderback is a well-known farming and family historian and educator and will lead this interactive celebration about the rich traditions of agriculture in Dubois County. The Story of Dubois County Agriculture will feature how farming evolved from the early Scots-Irish of the pioneer days, how southern farming influenced our region, and the rich traditions of German Settlers to the modernization and Hispanic influence of diverse farming today.

This program is free and open to the public. It is third in a series of five on Crossroads: Change in Rural America is funded by a grant from Indiana Humanities to Jasper Community Arts, Jasper Public Library, and Dubois County Museum.