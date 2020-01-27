Dubois County Park Board discussing county park expansion

The Dubois County Park Board is starting the New Year off on a high note with discussions about expanding the Dubois County Park.

Board members had their first meeting of the year at Dubois County Fairgrounds Clover Pavilion last Thursday.

Dubois County Park Board President, Christine Prior, says they have wanted to make these expansions for years.

Prior says this plan has a lot of moving parts and explains what this expansion entails.

Prior tells us applying and submitting a Land and Water Conservation Grant application will make this project possible.

In order to move forward with this project, both the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the National Park’s Service must approve the application.

Prior says they expect to get grant approval by the end of March or early April.

Once the DNR and National Parks Service approve the application, the parks board will start seeking contractor bids.

The Dubois County Parks Board meeting is on Monday, April 27th at 5 pm in the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds Clover Pavilion.

After this, the board and the Dubois County 4-H Council will gather for their annual joint meeting at 6 pm.