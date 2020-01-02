Dubois County Recorder’s Office making residents aware of suspicious letter

The Dubois County Recorder’s Office is making residents aware about a suspicious letter circulating around the county.

Dubois County Recorder Jackie McPherron tells us the letter has your name and address, information about your property, and asks you to pay an $89 fee for your recorded deed.

McPherron tells us the letter is not from their office and you should not pay the fee.

McPherron says you can pick up copies of your recorded deed at the County Recorder’s Office on the Courthouse Square. There is a $1 fee.

If you have any questions, you can call the County Recorder’s Office at (812)-481-7067.