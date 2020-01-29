Dubois County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in two-vehicle injury accident

The Dubois County Sheriff’s are asking for the public help in reference to a two-vehicle injury crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the accident occurred at 3:18 Wednesday afternoon at Haysville Road West and US 231, just about three miles north of Jasper.

Deputies want to speak with the driver and passenger of the vehicle that was in the area.

The vehicle they are trying to identify stopped along the Southbound lane of US 231 near the intersection before leaving southbound.

The vehicle is described as:

White, crew cab Ford F-250 or F350 work truck

-It had blue lettering on the side with a company name

-There were construction signs in the bed of the truck.

-Possible Indiana license plates.

-Male driver and passenger.

-The passenger had on an orange work vest.

Anyone with information about who the driver or passenger is, or what company the truck was from is asked to call the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at (812)-482-3522. All callers can remain anonymous.