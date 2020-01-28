Dubois County Superior Court granted $60,000 to fight addiction

The Indiana Supreme Court is granting the Dubois County Superior Court $60,000 to fight addiction.

According to a press release, the court is setting aside $5,000 for law enforcement opportunities. The other $55,000 will be used to start two new programs.

The first program is called the “I Need Help” initiative.

To make this program possible, the court is partnering up with New Vision Counseling Services to provide up to $1,000 to provide abuse treatments to participants at no cost.

“The Court Alcohol and Drug Program” is the second program.

To make this possible, the court is partnering up with Lifespring and Health Systems and New Visions Counseling Center to give $1,000 worth of free abuse addiction counseling services to convicted offenders.

In order to receive this service, offenders must be referred from the Court Alcohol and Drug Program.