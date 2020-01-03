Dubois REC Asking Public To Watch for Pole Treaters

Dubois REC is asking the public to watch out for pole treaters in the coming months.

Dubois REC will have pole treaters working in the Wickliffe, Taswell, Dubois, Celestine, Schnellville, and Birdseye areas until approx. January 12th. Then they will be working west of State Road 231 from Division Road, South to Interstate 64 (Spencer County Line) They will be working in this area until May.

The pole treaters will be in white trucks with GeoForce on the side of the truck. If you have questions, please call the Dubois REC office at 812-482-5454.