Edward J. Sander, age 73 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:50 p.m. on , 2020 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Ed was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on , 1946 to John H. and Elnora (Schepers) Sander.

He was an Indiana Army National Guard Veteran.

Ed worked as the manager for Nancy Baer Trucking in Jasper for over 40 years.

He was active in the community and enjoyed helping with transportation of equipment and uniforms for the Jasper High School Band and Color Guard.

He enjoyed cooking, hunting and fishing, playing golf, camping, playing softball, playing cards with his church buddies and enjoyed entering his GMC Caballero in car shows.

Surviving are his companion of over 40 years, Nancy Baer of Jasper, one daughter, Kimberly L. Sander of Ferdinand, one son, Dean A. Sander (Sheila), Indianapolis, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one brother, Robert Sander, and three sisters, Dorothy Oser, Betty Farrell, and Freida Nance.

Funeral services for Edward J. Sander will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper, with burial to follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Boone Township, Dubois County. Reverend Adam Ruschau will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on , 2020 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at Redeemer Lutheran Church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church Building Fund, or a favorite charity.

