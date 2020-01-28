Fawks moving to Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation

Northeast Dubois High School Principal, Tina Fawks, is joining the Greater Jasper family.

At Monday night’s Greater Jasper School Board Meeting, the board hired Northeast Dubois’s High School Principal Tina Fawks as their new Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment.

Jasper has agreed to allow Fawks to work through the month of February as principal.

Northeast Dubois Superintendent Bill Hochgesang says that he is working on a transition plan for the remainder of this school year and beyond and he plans to have that ready for the school board to approve at the regular February meeting.

Fawks is leaving Northeast Dubois High School after working with the school for 10 years.

Jasper High School Principal, Brian Wilson, also made board members aware of special experiences students had last year.

Students had the chance to take part in CPR training, create a device to help monitor diabetes, and much more.

Wilson says these opportunities taught students about topics they didn’t know they were interested in and helped them explore different career fields.

The high school principal says these experiences were made possible through the Patoka Valley Career and Technical Co-op.

The board also approved a $2,750 consulting agreement with Angie Sander to help with the pre-kindergarten program.

This program is eligible for funding from the state’s On My Way Pre-K program and is certified by Paths to Quality.

This new program will be held at the new Jasper Elementary School and will be offered to all 4-year-olds.

The program is $80 a month per child. There will also be discounts available to families who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

Board members gave the green light to advertise four-year bus contract bids.

The board examined these bus routes and updated them for the new elementary school.

Board members also approved a proposal to replace the high school’s south parking lot near the gym. This process includes removing the current concrete, preforming soil stabilization, and installing new concrete.

The next school board meeting will be held on February 24th at 7 pm.