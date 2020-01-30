Federal jury clears Indiana State Police Jasper Post trooper in fatal shooting

A federal jury cleared an Indiana State Trooper assigned to the Jasper Post in a 2015 fatal shooting.

The jury found that the defendant, Indiana State Trooper Michael Allen, did not use excessive force when firing his weapon at Jose Damiani Jr. in 2015.

Allen fired his weapon to stop Damiani from charging at another trooper with a 4-foot pole during the incident.

According to a press release, troopers responded to reports of a domestic dispute in French Lick on September 4th, 2015 after Damiani allegedly strangled his wife.

Attorney General Curtis Hill says although his agency regrets the loss of human life in police-action shootings, he appreciates the jury’s findings in cases where troopers do the job they were entrusted to do.