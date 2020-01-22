Ferdinand Town Council holds first monthly meeting of the year

The Ferdinand Town Council held its first monthly meeting of the year last night.

Council members appointed Ken Sicard as President and Debbie Johnson as Vice President.

After this, local officials made the council aware of problems caused by last week’s heavy rain.

The Street Department went around the city, cleaning out storm drains and removing invasive underbrush and limbs at 18th Street Park before the rain moved in.

They also made the council aware of semis overrunning the Southview Drive dead end. Council members approved putting a green light on concrete blocks at the end of the road to help with this issue.

The council also learned about sewer problems at Scenic Hills at the Monastery. These issues are fixable and will cost around $8,000. Since this is a new location for Trilogy Health Services, the council approved forwarding the bill to Trilogy.

After this, the town’s economic development commission took the floor.

Council members give the commission a green light on a revolving road loan program.

This allows the town to loan money to the commission’s budget for developers to build streets.

These funds will only be used on the streets. They will not be used on storm sewers or curbs.

Developers are expected to pay back the loan with interest.

This loan will last two to seven years, depending on how many lots are in the development.

Towards the end of the meeting, council members heard that the Ferdinand Chamber of Commerce has dissolved, making way for the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce.

All Ferdinand specific funds left behind are getting transferred to the Ferdinand Merchants Association.

And finally, the council approved a $3,000 agreement with Universal Designs to help the town apply for the Indiana Department of Transportation Community Crossings Grant.