Five Arrested in Spencer County Drug Bust

Five were arrested in Spencer County on Monday on drug-related charges.

The general public gave the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office information which led to an investigation with the Indiana State Police All Policing Unit as well as the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Search warrants were granted for 8605 North County Road 550 East and the 8649 North County Road 550 East residences in Grandview. Law Enforcement units arrived at the residences to execute the search warrants with the assistance of the Indiana State Police SWAT and K9 Members.

The following were those arrested:

Maria Williams, who was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Legend Drug, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Neglect of a Dependent.

John Held, who was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Legend Drug, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Neglect of a Dependent.

Tina McKeethen, who was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Legend Drug, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Neglect of a Dependent.

Nellie McLaughlin, who was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of a Syringe, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Legend Drug.

And Heath Bulich, Possession of Methamphetamine with a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana with a Prior Conviction, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of a Syringe, Possession Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.