Former Indiana House Speaker Patrick Bauer retiring after 50 years

Former Indiana House Speaker Patrick Bauer is retiring after 50 years in the Legislature, ending the Democrat’s career known for clashes with former Republican Governor Mitch Daniels.

Bauer announced that he is not seeking re-election in the South Bend district on Monday.

Bauer has represented South Bend since 1970, making him the longest-serving member of Indiana State Legislature History.

Bauer was the house speaker for six years, between 2002 and 2010.

He was the minority leader when Democrats went on a 2011 boycott to an Illinois motel, which blocked the “right-to-work” bill that year, but Republicans passed it a year later.