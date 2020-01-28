Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center Seeking Volunteers

Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center is seeking volunteers for 2020.

Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center is a not-for-profit, accredited organization with its purpose being to improve the bodies, minds, and spirits of children and adults with disabilities through horsemanship.

No experience is necessary to volunteer. Volunteers are asked to give about 90 minutes of time one evening per week. Training will be provided. The next volunteer training will be held on Saturday, February 22nd from 10 am to 12 noon at the Freedom Reins facility. The training is for any new volunteers or those already assisting with the Freedom Reigns program.

The first session for riders will begin the first week of March. Two Sessions are held each evening on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Freedom Reins is located at 1077 North Meridian Road in Jasper. If you are interested in Volunteering, call Linda Klem at 812-631-1725.