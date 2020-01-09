French Lick man facing charges after crashing into culvert

A French Lick man is facing charges after inhaling toxic vapors and crashing into a culvert.

Police say 26-year-old Benjamin N. Claxton was driving northbound on St. Charles Street went he went off the east side of the road, down an embankment and striking a culvert. The vehicle came to rest on its side.

While investigating, police learned the Claxton was intoxicated and admitted to inhaling duster.

Police say Claxton was transported to Memorial Hospital for Treatment and charged with OWI Endangering A Person and Inhaling Toxic Vapors.

Claxton’s 1997 Toyota 4Runner is a total loss.