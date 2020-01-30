Frontier Communications To File for Bankruptcy; Customers Won’t See Change in Services

Frontier Communications Corporation, the provider of telecom services in 29 states, including Indiana, is telling its creditors it is looking to file bankruptcy in March.
According to Bloomberg, Frontier executives met with creditors and advisers last week and told them the company wants to negotiate a pre-packaged agreement before $356 million of debt payments come due March 15th.
Frontier has stated publicly that customers won’t see any changes in their services.
