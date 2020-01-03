Greene County Man Arrested in Lawrence County for Dealing Meth

A Greene County man has been arrested in Lawrence County for Dealing Methamphetamine.

On Thursday, January 2nd, the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES concluded a lengthy drug investigation by arresting 44 years old David Cecil Phillips of Solsberry, Indiana. The Indiana State Police had received information that Phillips was dealing large quantities of methamphetamine in both Greene and Lawrence Counties. In addition, it was known that Phillips was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on January 2nd, Trp. Caleb Garvin, Trp. Richard Klun, and Sgt. Greg Day observed Phillips driving a white, 2001 Dodge pickup truck eastbound on SR 54 in Avoca. Trp. Garvin conducted a traffic stop on Phillips for the known driver’s license violation. Trp. Klun deployed his canine, Loki, who gave a positive alert to the odor of a controlled substance in the vehicle. Troopers searched the truck and located over 28 grams of methamphetamine, scales, and other items of evidence. Phillips was taken into custody and transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where he is currently detained.

44-year old David Phillips of Solsberry was charged with a Level 2 Felony Count of Dealing Methamphetamine over 10 Grams, a Level 2 Felony Count of Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 Grams, and a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Driving While Suspended with a Prior Conviction.

Anyone with illegal drug information is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411. Tips can remain anonymous.