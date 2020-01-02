Harry Allen Parks SR., age 76 of Huntingburg, IN passed away at 10:03 p.m. on , 2019 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Harry was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on , 1943 to Edgar and Nellie (Whipking) Parks. He married his one true love, Lillian Louise Anderson, on , 1961.

Harry was a truck driver for many years. He worked at Blitz Trucking and Dubois Wood Products in Huntingburg. He and his wife spent many years as house parents for disabled adults. For ten years he fostered children with Debra Corn Specialized Care.

He was a member of Assembly of God Church.

Harry was a loving husband and father. As a young man, he enjoyed playing softball, being around his friends and stayed active in his church family. Harry was the type of man that was always willing to help when needed. You could always find Harry watching Westerns and eating a bowl of ice cream- his two favorite things. He gave the best hugs and loved to tease his grandchildren and make them squeal with laughter. We always knew he loved us, sometimes silently and sometimes with a whisper of, “I love you.”

Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Lillian Parks, Huntingburg, IN, four daughters, Nancy Drew, Otwell, IN, Debra (John) Davis, Princeton, IN, Janice (Dan) Sisk, Princeton, IN, Beverly (Don) Butera, Princeton, IN, one son, Harry Allen (Lisa) Parks JR , Winslow, IN, 19 grandchildren and 25 great-granchildren, two sisters, Diana Bockstahler, Jasper, IN, Patty (Howard) Schmitt, Jasper, IN, one brother, Robert “Bob” Parks, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his parents is one son, David Richard Parks, four brothers, Arthur, Cornell, Carl, and Edgar “Jack” Parks, and one sister, Sharon Parks.

Private services will be held at a later date.

www.becherkluesner.com Online condolences may be made at