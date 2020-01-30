Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Look To Fill 2,000 Jobs for 2020 Season

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is looking to fill 2,000 jobs for its 2020 Season.

The seasonal positions are available for those 16 and older, with a limited amount for those 14 years and older.

Retirees, educators, and other adults are also encouraged to apply.

The park will again offer its Employee Transportation Program who do not have a ride to work. For a nominal fee, bus rides will be offered throughout the area, including Huntingburg, Jasper, Ferdinand, Newburgh, Boonville, Leopold, and Tell City.

Holiday World opens for its 74th season on May 2nd, with Splashin’ Safari opening on May 7th. Splashin’ Safari’s new ride, Cheetah Chase, is scheduled to open on opening day.