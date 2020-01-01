Huntingburg man facing OWI charges

A Huntingburg man is facing OWI charges after almost causing a head-on collision late last night.

Police pulled over 30-year-old Robert K. Orebaugh Jr. for crossing the center line in the main and 14th Street area around 11:30 last night.

While talking with Orebaugh, police report smelling the odor of an alcoholic beverage.

After failing a series of field sobriety tests, the police took a certified breath test. Orebaugh tested 0.165.

Orebaugh was booked into the Dubois County Security Center for Operating a Motor Vehicle while intoxicated.