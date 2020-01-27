Huntingburg Man Goes Airborne During Late Night Pursuit From Police, Injuring Passenger In The Process

A Huntingburg man has been arrested on multiple charges after running from the police.

On Sunday morning, just after 1:45 am, Huntingburg officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Main and 10th Street in Huntingburg. The vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Austin Williams of Huntingburg, failed to stop, which caused a pursuit in ensue.

Officers chased Williams east of 8th Street, north on Washington Street, west on Church Avenue, south on Van Buren Street, where the vehicle became airborne, landing about 90 feet from the nearby railroad tracks. The pursuit ended on Bretz Street.

Williams then exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, leaving a female passenger in the vehicle. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted by officers. The passenger was seen by EMS on the scene and transported to Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the pursuit.

About twelve hours later, Williams was apprehended. Williams was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, Criminal Recklessness, Reckless Driving, and Aggressive Driving.