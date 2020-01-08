Huntingburg Police Looking for Huntingburg Man

The Huntingburg Police are on the lookout for a missing person.

47-year-old Jeffery Frakes has been missing November 20th, 2019. Jeff is 6 foot 2 inches and weighs about 230 pounds. Jeff has gray hair, brown eyes, and has a goatee. Jeff’s vehicle has been missing with him. Jeff’s vehicle is either a gold or tan 2004 Chevy Silverado with a license plate of TK558NSG.

If you have any information on Jeff’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Stivers with the Huntingburg Police Department at 812-683-3003.