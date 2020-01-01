Indiana State Police Jasper Post getting two new troopers

The Indiana State Police Jasper Post is getting two new troopers.

Troopers Andrew S. Jones and Jonathon Villanueva graduated with thirty-five other troopers from the 79th Indiana State Police Academy on December 19th last year.

After graduating from high school in May of 2010, Trooper Jones left for Paris Island, South Carolina for Marine Corps Bootcamp.

Jones spent his first two years of his Marine Corps enlistment in Okinawa, Japan, before coming back to the states and spending the rest of his time at Camp Pendleton, California.

Trooper Jones worked as a correctional officer at the Branchville Correctional Facility from October 2014 to November 2016.

Jones was hired as a police officer in Huntingburg in June of last year and started the Indiana State Police Academy to become a state trooper.

Trooper Villanueva graduated from Jasper High School in 2008 and began working for Goody’s and Sternberg Automotive.

Villanueva began his law enforcement career as a reserve officer in Huntingburg and fell in love with the profession.

The trooper attended and graduated in the 79th recruit class for ISP in 2019 and currently lives in Huntingburg with his wife and children.

Lieutenant Jason Allen says he is excited to have the two new Troopers in the district and is excited for them to become part of the Jasper Post family.