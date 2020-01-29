Indiana State Police Work on Spreading Human Trafficking Awareness

While January is nearing its end, the Indiana State Police put in a lot of work to spread awareness of human trafficking.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, along with their partners at the Illinois State Police, Michigan State Police, and Ohio State Highway Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division are working together to combat human trafficking on the roadways in the Midwest. All four agencies continuously work in conjunction with Truckers against Trafficking (TAT) and have completed TAT’s human trafficking training program.

During the week of January 12 – 18, all four agencies conducted a joint human trafficking awareness campaign to bring awareness and attention to those most likely to encounter human trafficking on their roadways, which include the commercial vehicle drivers, truck stop workers, and rest park attendants. Using materials provided by Truckers Against Trafficking, members of ISP CVED conducted public awareness talks with commercial vehicle companies and civic groups. Troopers and Civilian Motor Carrier Inspectors also provided informational materials to truck stops, rest parks and to truck drivers encountered throughout their day to day activities. As they do every day, inspectors and troopers were on the lookout for indicators of human trafficking.

While no investigations were initiated during the week, CVED personnel were actively raising awareness statewide. During the week they:

Completed 26 public presentations for about 250 people

Completed 3 media interviews

Passed out 783 TAT informational wallet cards

Passed out 251 2-sided TAT response cards

Passed out 171 TAT brochures

Passed out 196 TAT window decals

If you have information or see signs of possible human trafficking please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “help” or “info” to 233733.