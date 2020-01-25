Indiana’s unemployment holds steady at 3.2% since September

Indiana’s unemployment has remained the same for nearly four months in a row.
According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, that state’s unemployment has stayed at 3.2% since September.
This is still below the national rate of 3.5%.
Indiana’s labor had a net increase of 1,948 over the previous month.
This was because of a decrease of 3 unemployed residents and a 1,951 increase in employed residents.
Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.38 million.
The state’s 64.4% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 63.2%.
