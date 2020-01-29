INDOT and the Mid-States Corridor Regional Development Authority are updating the public on the Mid-States Corridor Project’s Environmental Study.
Project officials are holding the following open meetings:
- Tuesday, February 18th at Loogootee High School
- Wednesday, February 19th at Bedford Middle School
- Thursday, February 20th, at Jasper Middle School.
All meetings are formatted as an open house and are scheduled to last from 5:30 to 7 pm ET.
A presentation is scheduled for 6 pm each night.
Project members will also be at several stations, ready to answer your questions.
Officials are also handing out questionnaires at each meeting to get the public’s input.
The screening report will also be posted before the meetings at midstatescorridor.com.
Be the first to comment on "INDOT and the Mid-States Corridor Regional Development Authority holding public meetings about Mid-States Corridor Project"