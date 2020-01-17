INDOT closing part of State Road 70 near Derby for pipe replacement

The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing State Road 70 near Derby for pipe replacement.

State Road 70 from the intersection of State Road 37 to the intersection of State Road 66 at Derby is closing on Monday, January 27th.

The point of closure will be about one mile east of Tiger Road.

Workers are excavating and replacing a large drainage culvert during this project.

The closure is expected to last about a week, depending on weather conditions.

Inclement weather could cause delays or rescheduling, depending on the severity of weather conditions.

The road will be completely closed to through traffic around the clock during this closure.

However, local residents will have access up to the point of closure.

Other drivers must use the official detour route by following State Road 37, State Road 237, and State Road 66.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.