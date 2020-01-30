Ivy Tech Offering DCL Classes at Perry County Port Authority

The Ivy Tech Truck Driving School is now open for enrollment for individuals living in the Perry County region. Students can earn their CDL in four weeks. The next class begins on Feb. 3. Additional classes planned.

Tuition includes 160+ hours of instruction and drive time, materials, drug screen, Department of Transportation physical, and CDL Class A License testing.

“Ivy Tech is excited to offer this opportunity locally,” said Kyla Dowell, executive director of Ivy Tech’s Workforce Development. “With hundreds of local haul and over-the-road driving positions going unfilled in the area, Ivy Tech is offering this program to serve this major local need.”

The cost for the program is $4,100. Payment options include self-pay and third-party pay via employer sponsorship, grant funding, Veterans Affairs, WorkOne, and other sources. Individuals must be 18 years old and possess a valid driver’s license to enroll. The school is Veterans Affairs approved. Full funding may be available to those who qualify through WorkOne.

Training is located at the Perry County Port Authority. To learn more, call 812-429-9868 or go to www.IvyTech.Edu/TrainedAndReady