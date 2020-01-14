James Wayne Norman, age 52, of Richland, Indiana, passed away at 12:35 p.m., on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born May 4, 1967, in Huntingburg, to Vernon and Lois Kay (Ball) Norman. Wayne worked as a flea market vendor. He was preceded in death by his father.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Kimberly Marie (Herring) Norman of Richland; four children, Ariel Norman of Richland, James “Jimmy” Norman of Kentucky, Ethan Norman of Salem, and Montana Norman of Richland; two step children, Troy Herring of Jasper and Krystal Day of Madisonville, Kentucky; his mother, Lois Kay Hensley of Eckerty; four siblings, Charlie Riley of Evansville, Denise Catt of Huntingburg, Elizabeth Brooking of Huntingburg, and Terry Speedy of Jasper; and several grandchildren.

Visitation for James Wayne Norman will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-7:00 p.m., E.S.T. (1:00-6:00 p.m., C.S.T.), on Saturday, January 18, 2020, with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m., E.S.T. (6:00 p.m., C.S.T.), Saturday evening, at the funeral home.