Jasper and Pfaffenweiler Partnership Gets New Logo

Yesterday evening, the public gathered at the Jasper Parklands as the Sister Cities Partnership between Jasper and Pfaffenweiler showed off a brand new logo.

Dr. Ross Halvorsen, Jasper High School’s German Language Teacher explains how the new logo came about.

After two months and 60 designs submitted, representatives from Jasper and Phafenweiler were able to choose a logo. After a voting process, Tracey Lorey was the designer of the winning logo.

Halvorsen says that it wasn’t a long process to get a new logo, as it was more difficult to figure out how to vote on one.

After some tweaks and changes from the original design that both Lorey and sister cities could both be happy with, they now have a new logo that Halvorsen says that they really enjoy.

To learn more about Jasper and it’s sister city, Pfaffenweiler, head to JasperIndiana.gov