Jasper Buffalo Wings & Rings to Donate Total of $10k to Humane Society and Community CHEW

Jasper’s Buffalo Wings & Rings will be donating $10,000 to the Dubois County Humane Society and to Community CHEW.

Owners and operators Mike Weyer and Ann Bennett will be donating $5,000 to the Humane Society and $5,000 to Community CHEW during a formal ceremony on Wednesday, February 12th at 10:30 am.

Shelley Uebelhor from Community CHEW and Andrea Hedinger Gramelspacher from the Dubois County Humane Society will be receiving the check and available for interviews as well either at the event or by phone.

Mike and Ann are former Buffalo Wings & Rings Franchisee of the Year winners and have been recognized for their efforts to give back to the community in Jasper (and with their other location in Bedford).