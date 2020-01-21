Jasper Chamber of Commerce To Host “Launch Your Own Business” Seminar

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is set to host a seminar for people who want to start their own business this week.

Here, one can evaluate their business idea and start on a solid foundation.

This workshop will cover Identifying Personal Objectives, Skills, and Resources, Describing the Business Idea and Requirements, Understanding the competition and how to position the product or service, and Identifying the managerial requirements for the business.

All participants will receive a free 55-page step-by-step workbook and one-on-one business consulting.

This Launch Your Own Business Seminar will be held this Thursday at 5:30 at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce. The cost is $25 per person and is payable at the door.

To register, call the Jasper Chamber at 812-482-6866 or email chamber@jasperin.org