Jasper Community Arts Offer 15 Winter Workshops

Jasper Community Arts will host 15 art classes this winter at the Jasper Arts Center and the Satellite Art Space, located in the lower level of the Jasper Municipal Swimming Pool Building.

MIDDLE SCHOOL CLAY- HANDBUILDING will be offered to students in 5th through 8th grades on Mondays, February 3rd – March 9th, 2020 from 5:30 – 7:30pm (6 classes). Spend the evening exploring the many hand-building techniques as we create one of a kind 3D clay pieces! Instructed by STEVE POEHLEIN. The cost of this workshop is $60.

WHEEL THROWING FOR BEGINNERS will be offered to High School students and Adults on Tuesdays, February 4th – March 10th, 2020 from 5:15 – 6:45pm (6 classes). Enjoy an evening filled with clay and wheel-throwing at the beginner’s level. During this class we will learn how to create three-dimensional forms and wheel-throwing techniques. Limit 8 participants. Instructed by JEN TOLBERT. The cost of this workshop is $80.

INTERMEDIATE-ADVANCED WHEEL THROWING will be offered to High School students and Adults on Tuesdays, February 4th – March 10th, 2020 from 7:00 – 8:30pm (6 classes). Enjoy an evening filled with clay and wheel-throwing at the advanced level. During this class we will learn how to create three-dimensional forms and wheel-throwing techniques. Limit 8 participants. Instructed by JEN TOLBERT. The cost of this workshop is $90.

STICKY SITUATIONS will be offered to students in 1st through 4th grades on Tuesdays, February 4th – March 10th, 2020 from 5:00 – 6:00pm (6 classes). Each class time make a new creation including slime, paintings, cutting and gluing projects! Instructed by CORIE ECKERLE SCHWARTZ. The cost of this workshop is $35.

MASK MADNESS will be offered to students in 2nd through 5th grades on Tuesdays, February 4th – March 10th, 2020 from 6:30 – 7:30pm (6 classes). Each class time create a new themed mask – from animals to aliens and anything in between! Instructed by CORIE ECKERLE SCHWARTZ. The cost of this workshop is $35.

PAINT YOUR OWN POTTERY will be offered to all ages on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 from 6:00-7:30pm (1 day class). Enjoy an evening painting a pre-made pottery piece of your choice. A variety of items/styles to choose from. One piece per person. Open to all ages. Instructed by ROMY & CLARE DESIGNS. The cost of this workshop is $20.

BASIC DRAWING will be offered to High School students and Adults on Tuesdays, Wednesday, February 4th – March 10th, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm (6 classes). Enjoy a class learning the ins and outs of using various pencils and charcoal. This class will take you from drawing still life to doing portrait renderings to abstract work. No experience necessary, just have an open mind and relax. Instructed by GEORGE SMITH. The cost of this workshop is $60.

MOSAIC CREATIONS will be offered to ages 10 to 18 on Wednesdays, February 5th – March 11th, 2020 from 5:30—7:00pm (6 classes). Enjoy an evening creating one-of-a-kind mosaic planters! We will create our designs, map out our mosaic materials (of glass, tiles, marbles and beads) glue, grout, fill with soil and plant! Instructed by KELLY ECKERLE. The cost of this workshop is $50.

TODDLER MORNING PAINT TIME will be offered to ages 2 to 4 (with an adult) on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00am (1 day class). Paint, create and get messy!! Enjoy a morning with your little artist as they create their very own masterpieces! Please wear clothes that can get dirty. Instructed by EMILY COLUCCI PEAK. Limit 10 participants (with adult). This workshop is FREE to attend.

TODDLER EVENING PAINT TIME will be offered to ages 2 to 4 (with an adult) on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:00Pm (1 day class). Paint, create and get messy!! Enjoy an evening with your little artist as they create their very own masterpieces! Please wear clothes that can get dirty. Instructed by EMILY COLUCCI PEAK. Limit 10 participants (with adult). This workshop is FREE to attend.

PORTRAIT WATERCOLOR will be offered to High School students and Adults on Thursdays, February 6th – March 12th, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm (6 classes). This class is about portrait subject matter in watercolor. This class will deal with subject matter not just about the human form but furry friends and animals of all types in a series of paintings. No experience necessary. Just bring your creativity and imagination and the rest will fall in place. Instructed by GEORGE SMITH. The cost of this workshop is $60.

ADULT WOOD WORKING – KUMIKO will be offered to Adults on Friday, February 14th, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm (1 day class) and Friday, March 6th, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm (1 class). Enjoy a perfect night out with friends or date night learning a new craft: Kumiko – a traditional Japanese technique, made of many wooden bars crossed and laid to form various designs and expressions. No nails or metal pieces are used, and the wooden parts are put together by adjusting grooves and angles. Each participant will go home with a finished creation! Instructed by CHRIS DIXON. The cost of each workshop is $20.

WOOD WORKING – KUMIKO will be offered to participants ages 13-18 on Thursday, February 20th, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm (1 day class) and Thursday, March 12th, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm (1 class). Enjoy an evening learning a new craft: Kumiko – a traditional Japanese technique, made of many wooden bars crossed and laid to form various designs and expressions. No nails or metal pieces are used, and the wooden parts are put together by adjusting grooves and angles. Each participant will go home with a finished creation! Instructed by CHRIS DIXON. The cost of each workshop is $20.

Enrollment is limited for all of these workshops and is on a first-come, first-served basis. There are 3 ways to register; online at jasperarts.corsizio.com , by phone at 812-482-3070, or by mail by sending completed registration form and payment to 951 College Ave. Jasper, IN 47546. Registration forms can be found online, at www.jasperarts.org. Registration deadline is Friday, January 24th, 2020.

Jasper Community Arts is a Department of the City of Jasper and is funded in part by Friends of the Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts.