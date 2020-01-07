Jasper man facing battery charges after fight at Huntingburg restaurant

A Jasper man is facing battery charges after a fight at a Huntingburg Chinese restaurant.

Huntingburg Police responded to China Wok on East 4th Street around 10:30 Friday night.

Police 39-year-old Christopher Ham was drinking before arguing about his order with a restaurant employee.

The fight injured the employee and caused damage inside the restaurant.

The victim also told police that Ham took their phone when trying to call 911.

Ham is booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with battery, public intoxication, criminal mischief, and interfering with the reporting of a crime.