Jasper man facing drug charges after verbal argument

A Jasper man is facing drug charges after a fight on Friday evening.

The Jasper Police responded to the corner of 6th Street and St. Johnson Street after receiving reports about two makes arguing.

Police say one of the subjects, identified as 47-year-old Virgil Lee Gordon Gilpatrick, fled the scene on a bike.

Gilpatrick was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

After investigating, police determined the fight was verbal only.

While taking Gilpatrick into custody, police report finding six grams of methamphetamine and a gram of marijuana.

Gilpatrick was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, and resisting law enforcement